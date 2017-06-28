Ten Commandments monument destroyed in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A newly installed Ten Commandments monument was destroyed less than 24 hours after it was put into place on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol.

Michael Reed, 32, of Van Buren has been arrested in the incident.

Initial video from the scene showed crews assessing the damage which appeared extensive.

The monument was put up Tuesday following a two-year battle led by Senator Jason Rapert of Conway.

“This law was passed April 7th of 2015. The Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument Act 1231,” he explains. “For me, I’m grateful to the Arkansas Legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson for making this possible.”

While many stopped by to take pictures of the monument Tuesday, not all agreed with its placement.

“I’m appalled that they’ve actually gone through with it,” says Leeward Thomas with the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers.

Thomas says this goes against our First Amendment, the separation of church and state.

“To see elected government officials go through with the erection of a religious monument on our capitol lawn is appalling,” he adds.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) told us Tuesday morning the group has plans to file a lawsuit in hopes of getting the monument taken down.

Lucien Greaves with the Satanic Temple says his group will also be filing a lawsuit against the monument.

