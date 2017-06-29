18-wheeler carrying hogs overturns, catches fire in Texas

WILMER, Texas (WJTV) — An accident on I-45 in Wilmer, Texas shut down the road in both directions.

An 18-wheeler that was carrying pigs crashed, sending many of the hogs free along the interstate, according to CBS DFW.

The truck overtuned and caught fire.

Emergency crews were on the scene trying to clear up the wreck and round up the hogs.

Wilmer Police asked for help from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department livestock unit. They also call a hazardous materials crew to the scene to handle the injured and dead animals.

PIGS ARE EVERYWHERE!!! I-45 North & Souths SHUT DOWN after big rig crash and fire in Wilmer @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/Sbluxvrwyq — Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) June 29, 2017

There's a #pig roundup going on on I-45 in Wilmer after a semi crash and fire. The interstate is CLOSED in both directions. pic.twitter.com/xYsdMN0zm7 — Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) June 29, 2017

This is unreal…. I-45 SHUT DOWN in Wilmer.. Big rig that crashed was carrying pigs… pic.twitter.com/1Jjv3jONdt — Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) June 29, 2017