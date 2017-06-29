Former coordinator of North Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) – Office of the State Auditor arrested the former Coordinator of the North Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers , for misuse of government funds.

Special agents of OSA have arrested former coordinator of NCMCS, Elijah Wilson after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement by a Marshall County Grand Jury.

Wilson, 48, is accused of using NCMCS funds to pay for a round-trip limousine service to Las Vegas last July for a national fraternity convention. In addition to the trip to Las Vegas, Wilson attended a Crime Stoppers conference in January of 2016. During this trip, he received a travel advancement from the Town of Holly Springs, as well as reimbursement from NCMCS.

“This case is egregious not just because of the embezzlement, but because a law enforcement official stole from the public he was sworn to serve,” said State Auditor Stacey Pickering.

A formal demand totaling $15,673.28 was served to Wilson, which included the embezzled funds, interest and costs.

“The illegal use of Crime Stopper money could have very well impeded the arrest and prosecution of other criminals,” Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher said. “We gladly work with our law enforcement partners on the local, state and federal level to fully prosecute individuals who abuse public money.”

In May 2017, Wilson retired after having been employed by Holly Springs Police Department since 2000 and serving as Coordinator of North Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers since 2006.