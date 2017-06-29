Habitat for Humanity works with Eudora Welty Library Summer Reading Program

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Habitat for Humanity is working with the Eudora Welty Library Summer Reading Program to teach children why it is important to have a safe place to call home.

The summer reading program theme is “Building a Better World.”

Staff members for the organization spent Thursday led the children in songs about Habitat and showed them the tools used to build a house.

The children were given a hard hat and were given the opportunity to decorate lumber that will be used in an upcoming Habitat build.

