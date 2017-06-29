Heavy Rain Causes Big Black River To Rise

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. – One Warren County road is closed now after heavy rain forced a river out of its banks.

The Big Black River is on the rise in Bovina it’s now more than four feet above flood stage.

“It’s flood prone and there are signs posted to indicate that, where people get into trouble is at night when they’re not familiar with the area,” Warren County Emergency Management Director, John Elfer said.

These high waters has forced officials to close Warriors Trail Road to the public.

“This is nothing unusual for us right now this is the only road that we have that’s affected by the Big Black,” Elfer explained.

According to Warren County Sheriff, Martin Pace the Big Black tends to rise rapidly in heavy rain.

This latest round of heavy rain triggered by Tropical Storm Cindy is to blame, Elfer told WJTV.

Elfer says the river is expected to crest to about 33 feet on Friday and Saturday, and return to normal level by July 3.