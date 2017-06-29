Law enforcement officers arrest 12 in Brandon opioid operation

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A separate arrests are made or distribution, possession, and trafficking of opioid drugs.

a press conference was held in Brandon to talk about the operation that’s been ongoing since last year.

The case started last August with a doctor. Authorities say they found suspicious prescriptions from for opioids. They said the doctor was over-prescribing opioid narcotics.

However, authorities in Brandon say after that doctor’s arrest, the case got bigger.

More arrests are expected.

12 arrested in opioid investigation Steven Goode Matthew Peacock Lisa Willoughby Elizabeth Blackmon Jay Darby Lia Dellapena Courtney Brown