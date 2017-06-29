Law enforcement officers arrest 12 in Brandon opioid operation

By Published:

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A separate arrests are made or distribution, possession, and trafficking of opioid drugs.
a press conference was held in Brandon to talk about the operation that’s been ongoing since last year.

The case started last August with a doctor. Authorities say they found suspicious prescriptions from for opioids. They said the doctor was over-prescribing opioid narcotics.

However, authorities in Brandon say after that doctor’s arrest, the case got bigger.

More arrests are expected.

12 arrested in opioid investigation

