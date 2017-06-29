Man sentenced in case where he followed 9-year-old into Walmart bathroom

Related Coverage Man arrested after allegedly following girl into Walmart bathroom in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man pleaded guilty in a voyeurism case and has been sentenced to prison time.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest said Chad Harpole Dodds was sentenced to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The sentence will be served day-for-day without the possibility of probation, parole. Dodds must also register as a sex offender after he finishes his sentence.

In August of 2016, Canton Police went to the Walmart after receiving a report about a man who followed a 9-year-old girl into the ladies restroom.

Officers spoke with the child’s mom who told police that she noticed that she and her family were being followed in Walmart. She reported it to an employee who then notified loss prevention. Loss prevention reviewed video that showed Dodds following the family. The video also showed that Dodds touched himself inappropriately as he watched the child and her family.

The child told police that she had left her family to go to the restroom.While she was in there, Dodds came inside and began peeping through the stall door.

Once she left the restroom, Dodds approached her at the water fountain and attempted to lure her into the men’s bathroom by telling her he “wants to show her something”.

Video surveillance showed Dodds going into the ladies restroom and a short time later exiting the restroom as another female enters the bathroom. The video also captured Dodds speaking with the victim at the water fountain, and it appeared that Dodds was touching himself inappropriately as he spoke to the child.

Police interviewed the witness who walked into the ladies restroom, and she told police that she did see Dodds looking into the stall where the victim was located. The witness told police that Dodds immediately exited the restroom when she entered. The witness told police that she did not immediately report what she had observed because she believed that the man was the child’s father.

Dodds was arrested at a nearby RV Park

“Dodds is a sick individual who was attempting to prey upon a 9-year-old child in a public location,” Guest said. “I cannot thank the Canton Police Department and the loss prevention personnel at Wal-Mart enough for all their work in helping to bring Dodds to justice.”