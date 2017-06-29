Medicaid Matters Rally

JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of Mississippians rallied in protest of Medicaid cuts through the streets of Downtown Jackson after the proposed Obamacare repeal.

Many Americans are on edge as they await the Republican Party’s promised appeal and replacement of Obamacare. Senate Republicans have extended the suspense by postponing a vote on the legislation.

In retaliation, demonstrators marched along Captiol Street outside of the Pinnacle building Thursday to the federal courthouse to speak with the staff of Senator Roger Wicker. Senator Wicker responded in the following statement:

“Rather than cutting funding for medicaid, which some have falsely asserted, this plan increases the amount of money to the program at a more substantial growth rate than it is now. Finally, in states like Mississippi that did not expand Medicaid, thousands will now have the opportunity to receive a refundable tax credit to buy real insurance on the open market.”

A handful of participants went inside of the Pinnacle building, where they spoke to staff for Senator Thad Cochran. Senator Cochran issued the following statement on the drafter legislation that reads:

“This is a work in progress. I will continue to work with my colleagues to reach an agreement that benefits the nation.”

Many rally participants were disabled like Desmeon Thomas who tells us “I depend on going to the doctor a whole lot. And I’m scared that if medicaid is cut we’ll be at risk of not getting the health care we really need.”

Scott Crawford of Mississippi’s Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities seemed pleased with the outcome of the protest. “They listened to us. We told our stories. We hope they’ll take our concerns into consideration and vote no on this horrible bill.”

Other rally participants we spoke to are concerned because without Medicaid, they will not be able to afford healthcare. Nicki Nichols says “Without medicaid, we wouldn’t have been able to keep our home. We’re just an average Mississippi family.

Nichols’s daughter Bella has type one diabetes and they have no choice but to use medicaid for her daughters medical bills and supplies.

“On my husbands income, if we were expected to pay, or forced to pay, everything that the co-pays would add up to in a month, on our current insurance policy, it would be equal to our mortgage.”

Those who were not directly affected by Medicaid cuts came out to simply be supportive. Baffled by the climate to fight for a daily necessity such as healthcare, Catholic Priest Father Jeremy Tobin profoundly stated:

“Every life is important. Every life is made in the image of God and we cannot just sit back and take this lying down.”

President Trump has said passing the legislation will be “tough,” but Senate Republicans will get close and “may get it over the line.” Senators plan to resume and rectify a healthcare replacement in July.