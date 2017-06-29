Reservoir fireworks show July 1

Annual Independence Celebration features music, military and more

The Barnett Reservoir Foundation is teaming with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to present the annual Barnett Reservoir Independence Celebration and dueling fireworks show July 1 at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Rankin County.

The highlight of the annual show is the double pyrotechnic show, launched from locations on each side of the 33,000-acre lake near Jackson.

“The Independence Celebration is our biggest event, and it is a celebration of both our national spirit and the Barnett Reservoir life,” said Foundation president Dale Shepherd. “No doubt, our unique fireworks show is the premier fireworks show in the Metro Jackson area.”

There’s lots more, too. Both parks will be filled with live music, events for children and military displays, and Lakeshore Park will be home to the Fenders and Fireworks Classic Car show. Old Trace Park events kick-off at 8:30 a.m. with the Dash ’n Splash foot race sponsored by the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi (www.msbia.org).

The fireworks, best viewed from the two parks, will be launched from Red Dot Road that forms the levee for Main Harbor in Ridgeland, and from a barge in the lake out from Lakeshore Park. The approximately 15-minute show starts at 9 p.m. and will feature a simulcast of patriotic tunes broadcast on IHeartRadio’s MISS103 FM.

Shepherd said the Foundation has increased the number of vendors at each park and that plenty of food and beverages will be available. No outside food and drink will be allowed.

The music lineup at Lakeshore Park includes Josh Journey from 4-6 p.m., followed by Burnham Road from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

At Old Trace Park, Ron Etheridge takes the stage from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by Chris Gill and the Sole Shakers from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

For more information on PRVWSD and Barnett Reservoir, visit http://www.TheRez.ms.gov.

For information on the Barnett Reservoir Foundation, visit its website at http://www.barnettreservoirfoundation.org.