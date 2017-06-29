Troubled Mississippi school district hires new leader

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) – One of Mississippi’s most troubled school districts has a new superintendent.

Greenville’s school board on Tuesday signed a three-year contract with Biloxi administrator Janice Johnson to lead the 5,000-student district.

Board President Jan Vaughn tells the Delta Democrat-Times that she believes Johnson can improve the academic performance of the F-rated district.

The school board fired Superintendent Leeson Taylor last year after a video emerged of a teacher dragging a special education student by the hair across the gym floor of Greenville High School.

Johnson last summer was named superintendent in Hattiesburg, but changed her mind after one day, and resumed her assistant superintendent post in Biloxi.

Greenville will pay Johnson $160,000 annually. She starts work Monday.

Interim superintendent Janice Monroe returns to her position as director of special services.