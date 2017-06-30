4th of July events in the Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner!

Several municipalities are celebrating Independence Day throughout the weekend.

Below is a list of a few events in the area:

Friday, June 30, 2017

Ridgeland: Celebrate America Balloon Glow at Northpark Mall. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. The Balloon Glow is at 7:45 p.m. There will be live entertainment at 8:15 p.m. The Fireworks Extravaganza starts at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Canton: 32nd Annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Race and Festival 7:00 a.m. Balloon Chase Bike Ride (Registration at 6:00 a.m.) and Competition Flight at the Canton Multi-Purpose Complex. 6:00-9:30 p.m. Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest at theCanton Multipurpose Complex. SPECIAL SHAPES WILL BE PRESENT! 6:00-9:30 p.m. Kid Zone ($5.00 Admission) 6:30 p.m. Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Kids One Mile Run (Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.) 8:00 p.m. Good Samaritan Center‘s $5K Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser 8:00 p.m. Balloon Glow featuring Special Shapes. 8:00 p.m. LIVE Entertainment featuring Meet the Press! 9:30 p.m. Patriotic Firework Spectacular

Jackson: Jackson’s Firework Extravaganza will be July 1 at Smith Wills Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive. It’s free event that will feature entertainment, giveaways and other activities. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Jackson’s Firework Extravaganza will be July 1 at Smith Wills Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive. It’s free event that will feature entertainment, giveaways and other activities. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Reservoir Independence Celebration: There will be a dueling fireworks show at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Rankin County. Both parks will be filled with live music, events for children and military displays, and Lakeshore Park will be home to the Fenders and Fireworks Classic Car show. Old Trace Park events kickoff at 8:30 a.m. Dash ’n Splash foot race registration will begin 7:30 a.m until 8:30 a.m. at Old Trace. This is sponsored by the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi At Old Trace Park, Ron Etheridge takes the stage from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by Chris Gill and the Sole Shakers from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The music lineup at Lakeshore Park includes Josh Journey from 4-6 p.m., followed by Burnham Road from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The fireworks, best viewed from the two parks, will be launched from Red Dot Road that forms the levee for Main Harbor in Ridgeland, and from a barge in the lake out from Lakeshore Park. The approximately 15-minute show starts at 9 p.m.

There will be a dueling fireworks show at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Rankin County. Both parks will be filled with live music, events for children and military displays, and Lakeshore Park will be home to the Fenders and Fireworks Classic Car show.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Clinton: U.S. Band and Meet the Press will be headlining the 29th Annual Family Fireworks Extravaganza at Traceway Park. There will be performances, food, and children can play in the Play World area. The event starts at 5 p.m. The gates will open at 4 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9:30pm. Cost: $10 per vehicle for Family Fireworks Extravaganza

U.S. Band and Meet the Press will be headlining the 29th Annual Family Fireworks Extravaganza at Traceway Park. There will be performances, food, and children can play in the Play World area. The event starts at 5 p.m. The gates will open at 4 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9:30pm. Cost: $10 per vehicle for Family Fireworks Extravaganza Vicksburg: 2017 Fireworks Extravaganza. The event will feature the Freedom Band. The events starts at 7 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.