Car goes down embankment in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — First responders went to a scene of an accident after a car went down an embankment Friday morning.

The crash happened on Snake Creek Road and Hinds Boulevard in Raymond.

WJTV was the only crew at the scene when emergency officials worked to pull the car from out of the water.

The airbags were deployed in the car.

Authorities blocked one lane. Law enforcement officers directed traffic in the area.

We’re told the person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.