Car goes down embankment in Raymond

By Published:
Photo: WJTV

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — First responders went to a scene of an accident after a car went down an embankment Friday morning.

The crash happened on Snake Creek Road and Hinds Boulevard in Raymond.

WJTV was the only crew at the scene when emergency officials worked to pull the car from out of the water.

The airbags were deployed in the car.

Authorities blocked one lane. Law enforcement officers directed traffic in the area.

We’re told the person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s