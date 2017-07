MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State alumnus and former NFL running back Anthony Dixon held his first football camp in Madison on Friday.

The former San Francisco 49er and Buffalo Bill did not play in the NFL last season. Dixon had a six-year pro career before not being on a roster last year.

Click the video above to hear from the former Bulldog on his desire to help younger athletes once he’s done with football. In the video below, he explains that he still wants a shot in the NFL.

.@Boobie24Dixon wants the NFL. If it doesn't work, former Bulldog, Bill, 49er has lots to share with young athletes. Wants to work with them pic.twitter.com/Dbc3CyaT5v — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) June 30, 2017