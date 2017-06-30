Englewood house fire under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters rushed to put out a fire on Englewood Boulevard Friday morning.

A man who lives in the home told us the fire started Thursday night. That fire was put out. The man says he and his girlfriend left the home.

Jackson firefighters responded to the house again around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Cleotha Sanders with the Jackson Fire Department tells us firefighters got the second fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

Sanders says no injuries have been reported.

