Flipped vehicle slows traffic on I-55 North at Savanna St.

As of 9:12 a.m., traffic is moving smoothly again on I-55 North in Jackson.

There’s still no word on injuries as a result of the early Friday morning crash.

Please be safe as you travel over the holiday weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A flipped vehicle is blocking one lane of I-55 North in Jackson.

The crash happened near the Savanna St. / Daniel Lake Boulevard exit.

We’re working with Jackson Police to find out if anyone was hurt.

Please use caution if you’re headed in this direction this morning.

We’ll post updates about this crash investigation as we get them.