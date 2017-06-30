Grilling smart for the 4th of July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is urging Mississippians to use caution while grilling this holiday season.

“The most dangerous time around a grill is when you light it. You want to celebrate the Fourth with your family this year, not in the emergency room because you were careless when grilling,” Chaney said.

To help keep your family safe during this Fourth of July Holiday period, the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends these grilling safety tips:

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grill surface and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Charcoal grills

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel.

If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.

There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use an extension cord approved for outdoor use.

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.

Propane grills

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using propane grills for the first time each year.

Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose. A propane leak will release bubbles. If your grill has a gas leak, and there is no flame, turn off the gas tank and grill.

If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again. If the leak does not stop, call the fire department.

If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill.