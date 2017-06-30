Gulfport man sentenced after downloading child pornography at Vicksburg Casino

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — Gulfport man is going to prison for one count of child exploitation.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 67-year-old Russell Haley pleaded guilty in an open plea Friday in Warren County to the charge.

A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison with 10 to serve and 30 suspended. He must also pay a $50,000 fine, in addition to $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and another $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Haley will also have to register as a sex offender once he is released.

In August 2015, Haley was arrested at Diamond Jacks Casino in Vicksburg after an investigation uncovered that he allegedly used the free Wi-fi at casino hotels throughout the state to download hundreds of child sexual abuse images.

“This man thought he could hide, but our investigators and those with the assisting agencies work every day to be sure child predators are not safe to commit these crimes in our state,” said General Hood. “I am proud of the partnership our ICAC Task Force has with agencies across the state, and their success is clear when working together on cases like this.”