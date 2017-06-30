Hosemann says Commission can ‘go jump in the Gulf’ regarding voter roll information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Secretary of State is responding to a request for voter roll information from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The Commission has been sending letters to states giving them two weeks to provide voter names, addresses, birthdates, recent voting history, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and any information about felony convictions and military status – if that state allows that information to be public.

Hosemann, a Republican, said his office hadn’t received a letter from the Commission, but a copy of the correspondence that was sent to another Secretary of State was forwarded to him.

However, he said if he does, “They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from.”

Read his full response below:

“Our Office has not received any correspondence from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. A copy of such correspondence to another Secretary of State has been forwarded to us. As all of you may remember, I fought in federal court to protect Mississippi voters’ rights for their privacy and won. (See True the Vote v. Hosemann, 43 F.Supp.3d 693 (S.D. Miss. 2014)) In the event I were to receive correspondence from the Commission requesting the following, ‘if publicly available under the laws of the state, the full first and last names of all registrants, middle names or initials if available, addresses, dates of birth, political party (if recorded in your state), last four digits of social security number if available, voter history (elections voted in) from 2006 onward, active/inactive status, cancelled status, information regarding any felony convictions, information regarding voter registration in another state, information regarding military status, and overseas citizen information,’ My reply would be: They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from. Mississippi residents should celebrate Independence Day and our State’s right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes.”