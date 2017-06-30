Hot air balloon fest comes to Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 32nd Annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest returns to Canton.

Festivities kicked off Thursday, June 29th. They will end on July 2nd.

The event features more than 25 hot air balloons that come in different shapes and sizes. Some of those unique balloons include a 190-foot space shuttle named Patriot, a lighthouse that stands at 115 feet tall and an American flag that stand at 53 feet tall and 78 feet wide.

Weather permitting, those balloons will fly over Canton on Saturday, July 1st. Those activities begin at 6pm and end with a firework show at 9:30 p.m.

Canton Tourism works with the City of Canton, The city of Ridgeland, Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association and The Good Samaritan Center to put on the event.

For a full list of Saturday’s festivities, click here to visit the Canton Tourism Facebook page.

