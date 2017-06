(WJTV) — Fireworks aren’t only dangerous for humans, but also for our four-legged companions.

Dr. Adrian Whittington says while people know when fireworks are about to start dogs don’t know that.

He says most dogs will run and hide.

“We need to take precautions to put our pet in a protected area whether their kennel trained, whether it’s a bedroom that you can isolate the pet from the sounds a little bit,” he said.