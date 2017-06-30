Lumumba Inauguration events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mayor-Elect Chokwe Antar Lumumba has several Inauguration events planned as he celebrates becoming the capital city’s next top leader.

The events will begn Friday and will last through Monday. Below is the schedule:

On Friday, June 30th, the Mayor-Elect and his committee will host an Inaugural Kick-off Celebration from 11am-3pm in Smith Park. This event will include live entertainment, free food, and family-friendly fun. The Kick-off is open to all Jackson residents. Admission is free.

Festivities will continue on Saturday, July 1st with Community Unity Celebrations in Vergy P. Middleton Park (Presidential Hills II) from 11am-2pm and Jamie Fowler Boyll Park (Lakeland Drive) from 3pm-7pm. These events are open to all Jackson residents.

On Sunday, July 2nd, Mayor-Elect Lumumba will host two more Community Unity Celebrations in Westside Park from 12pm-3pm and Battlefield Park from 3pm-6pm. These events are open to all Jackson residents.

On Monday, July 3rd, the Mayor-Elect will begin his term and the City’s new chapter with prayer at an Inaugural Prayer Breakfast to be held at 7:30am at Grace Inspirations Church (1110 Grand Ave). The Reverend Jimi Jones of Free Christian Ministries will preside over this worship service and other Jackson-area ministers will offer prayer and words of spiritual inspiration to attendees. This event is open to the public.

The Inaugural celebration will continue with the Oath of Office Ceremony at 11am on July 3rd at the Jackson Convention Complex. This event will be followed by a light reception in the same location. These events are open to the public as well.

The last event will be a City of Jackson Unity Ball to be held on Monday, July 3rd at 7pm also at the Jackson Convention Complex. This event is open to adults only.