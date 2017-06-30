MDWFP graduates 11 new conservation officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks graduated 11 new conservation officers.

The ceremony was held at the Roosevelt State Park in Morton Wednesday.

The officers will be assigned to counties stretching from North Mississippi to the Gulf Coast.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood was the keynote speaker

“Today marks the end of 24 weeks of training and the beginning of a career, for these 11 new Mississippi Conservation Officers” states Capt Chris Reed.

The new officers will report for duty, July 5.