MHP starts ‘In the Click’ campaing for 4th of July weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol will start its Fourth of July Enforcement period Friday night.

It will start at 6 p.m. and end Tuesday, July 4 at midnight.

MHP said the purpose of the safety campaign, “In the Click,” is to educate the public on the importance of seatbelts.

Safety checkpoints will be established during the period. Motorists should be aware of the new seatbelt law which goes into effect July 1 requiring drivers and all passengers in a motor vehicle to be properly restrained.

In 2016, MHP recorded a deadly weekend during the period investigating 131 crashes with 6 fatalities and made 182 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.