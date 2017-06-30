Richland K-9 bites suspect during short foot chase; 2 arrested

Left to Right: Crenshaw, Potts (Photo: Richland Police)

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) –Two people are in custody after Richland Police say they busted them for being in a stolen vehicle.

35-year-old David Crenshaw and 33-year-old John Potts were arrested around 2:45 a.m. Crenshaw was arrested without incident.

Police said Potts, the passenger, ran away from the scene and officers used K-9 Officer Rico to track him down.  The K-9 bit him, and he was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.

Potts is charged with Possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing/eluding officers, and disorderly conduct. Crenshaw is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license suspended.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Gulfport.

