JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — A 5-year-old boy was taken to UMMC Saturday morning for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound in the face.

The Jackson police department sent a tweet out at 12:30 PM Saturday about the incident, claiming that the cause could have been accidental.

Commander Tyree Jones of the JPD is expected to make a public statement about the incident at 2 PM.

No further information is available at this time.

5 year old boy w/ gunshot wound to the face, transported to UMMC, pronounced deceased upon arrival. Possible accident, under investigation. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 1, 2017