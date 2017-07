BOGUE HOMA LAKE, Miss (WJTV) — The Choctaw Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Jones County Saturday morning.

The body of an adult female was recovered near the Bogue Homa community. One person of interest has been identified and has been taken into custody.

No further information has been released as the investigation continues.

