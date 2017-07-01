Update: two taken to hospital following I-55 crash

UPDATE: According to Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones, a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital. The injuries are serious, according to police.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Traffic is starting to slowly move.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Traffic is at a standstill at this hour on I-55 southbound heading towards Byram according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

All southbound lanes are shut down at this time.

A crash occurred near the Siwell Road Exit 85.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries at this time.

WJTV is working to get more information on the cause of the crash.