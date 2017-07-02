First Baptist of Jackson honors veterans this 4th of July weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday morning the congregation at First Baptist Church of Jackson was able to show their unwavering support and gratitude for the men and women who have served our country.

Hundreds of people cheered as each portion of the military was called to stand during a salute to the armed forces.

“We live in a day and age where we need heroes we need people we need to be reminded of those who put their lives above others and today is another opportunity for us to do that,” says Dr. Matt Brooks, the pastor of First Baptist.

During an emotional ceremony, active duty members, veterans and family members of those who’ve lost someone who’s served were honored with a metal.

.

“Over a million people have given their lives for this country over the years, and many millions have served, and we want to take this opportunity to have a special thanks,” says Mississippi Supreme County Chief Justice Bill Waller. The judge is a member of the congregation and served nearly 30 years in the military. “I want this holiday to be a time when people are with their families I want this to be a time when they think about their role in the country and how they conduct themselves with the laws and that they’ll serve in jury duty that they’ll vote that they’ll support when they see somebody in the service that they’ll thank them for their service,” says Waller.

It’s good for me, and it’s good for the people who haven’t experienced to recognize what we’ve been through,” says veteran William J. Profit.

For Pastor Matt Brooks, he says it’s the least he and his congregation can do to say thank you to these men and women.

“To have a time to honor them I hope it’s just a snapshot of the appreciation that the Lord has for them for their ultimate sacrifice,” adds Brooks.