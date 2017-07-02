Hinds County trash pick-up schedule adjusted for this week

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — Team Waste Residential announced Friday that they will be observing the 4th of July as a holiday and will not be providing services Tuesday.

Traditional pick-up days for this week have been adjusted to the following schedule:

–Scheduled pick-up day is Monday – Garbage will be picked up as scheduled.

–Scheduled pick-up day is Tuesday – Garbage will be picked up Wednesday, July 5th.

–Scheduled pick-up is Wednesday – Garbage will be picked up Thursday, July 6th.

–Scheduled pick-up day is Thursday – Garbage will be picked up Friday, July 7th.

–Scheduled pick-up day is Friday – Garbage will be picked up Saturday, July 8th.

Questions or concerns can be called in to Team Waste Residential at (601) 487-7215, once prompted press (1) for customer service and then press (2) for residential service.