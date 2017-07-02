Jackson Mayor-Elect talks crime in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss> (WJTV) – “When I become mayor, you become mayor.” From the beginning Mayor Elect Chokwe Lumumba has stuck by that motto and on Monday he says he is ready to put those words into action, “it symbolizes the level of commitment we’re going to have working with people, but it also symbolizes the dual responsibility both from the administration and citizens of Jackson, which i believe is our greatest resources.”

The mayor elect says getting the budget in order is on the top of his list of things to do, “we have to make sure we get that in order and meeting with the council persons and see what they value most so we can go

into this administration and this period of time united and with consensus.”

Also high on his list is lowering the crime rate throughout the city. Lumumba believes, “it’s no quick fixes to it I don’t believe, but there are somethings we feel like we’ve identified that we can start to make changes on.”

Lumumba says both he and Police Chief Lee Vance believe implementing community policing could be the key, “we have to strike a balance between quantity and quality, we want to have a progressive police force that is a model for policing throughout the nation.”

But he also says combating crime doesn’t just involve police. “we have to engage young people we have to provide an opportunity and organize the blocks, every block will be organized by somebody, it’ll either be organized by a negative or positive force and we have to make the decision that we are going to be the ones to control our blocks.