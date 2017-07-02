MHP Trooper continues to fight after massive injury

Related Coverage 3 MHP troopers hurt in separate crashes

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mitchell Chappell continues to defy the odds after surviving a tragic accident less than a year ago.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was driving along I-55 in Brookhaven during a bad thunderstorm when his car hydroplaned and hit a tree.

“I just always thought that’s not going to happen to me which i think a lot of people think that and it can happen to anybody it’s just the way my wreck happened the way I hit my head and everything it was a bad injury,” says Chappell. He now runs to benefit the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi; he participated in the Splash N Dash at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland, Saturday.

It’s a cause that he never thought would be so close to his heart.

“I’ve worked a lot of wrecks and stuff I don’t see the people afterward seeing all of the recovery process and everything it’s a lot longer than I thought,” says Chappell.

He had to relearn almost everything, from speech to brushing his teeth and even putting on deodorant. And while he runs, he still has a long road ahead of him in his recovery.

“I thought it was kind of like a broken arm or something where you just wait for it to get better it’s not like that you don’t know how long it’s going to last or how good you’re going to get or how good you’re going to improve.” The 28-year old says he’s been able to get through it all with the help of his friends and family. “Try to stay positive and work as best as you can to get as high as you can.”