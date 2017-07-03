1 dead, 1 injured in Holmes County club shooting; Deputies search for suspect

Photo: Holmes County Sheriff's Dept.

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting at a club in Holmes County.

Deputies are looking for Pretzea Love  in connection with the crime.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said Bernardo Washington was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies said they responded to Club CJ’s in Cruger around 3 a.m. Sunday. We’re told two men came inside the club with guns and shot Washington and another man, Joe Holmes.

Holmes was taken to the hospital; at last check, he was in intensive care.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers in this case should call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

