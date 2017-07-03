Couple and grandkids killed in small plane crash

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) – A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.

Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Murray County coroner Jason Gibson says 55-year-old Dexter Lee Gresham of Etowah, Tennessee, was piloting the plane when it crashed killing him, his wife 61-year-old Mary Jo Yarbrough and her grandchildren Austin Day and Kinsley Wilson. The children, both 10, were a brother and sister who lived in Corinth, Mississippi.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says the Piper PA23 went down around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near the Tennessee line.

