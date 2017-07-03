Deadly Yazoo County crash under investigation

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Troopers are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened around Sunday around 11:32 p.m. on MS 433 west of US 49 in Yazoo County.

(Photo: Mississippi Highway Patrol)

Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us the driver of a Chevrolet Lumina was headed west on MS 433 when he lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane. The vehicle then went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver, who’s been identified as Wilbert Demus, 56, of Bentonia died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

