Head-on crash in Canton leaves 1 dead

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A head-on collision left one person dead over the weekend in Canton.

The coroner tells WJTV that 37-year-old Shernisha Nicole Grant died at the scene.

Police said the crash happened Saturday night on West Peace Street near the Mississippi AG Company.

Nelson was driving a Chevy Impala. Police said a Chevrolet Avalanche was the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Canton Police said a man got out a vehicle and got into a red truck and left the scene.

Anyone with information that could help authorities with this investigation, contact police.