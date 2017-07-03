Home Depot recalls vanity light fixtures

(WJTV) — Home Depot and Design Solutions International are recalling about 64,200 vanity light fixtures.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures can detach and fall, which could pose a burn hazard or lacerations.

The light fixture styles have 3 or 4 chrome-colored glass shades with clear acrylic ball strands that surround a halogen light.

The wall plate is made of reflective stainless steel.

The product was sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide and online from December 2014 through March 2017 for between $95 and $110.

Consumers contact Design Solutions International at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, email at customersupport@dsilighting.com or register online at http://dsilighting.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

Home Depot vanity lights recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 4-Light Comotti Vanity light fixture (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) 3-Light Comotti Vanity light fixture(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

