Mississippi man downs on Alabama coast

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) – A Mississippi man has drowned on a beach in Alabama.

Orange Beach police say 33-year-old Justin Wade Jacobs of Shannon, Mississippi, died Sunday.

Authorities say Jacobs was in the water at Perdido Pass when he became distressed. The spot has a public beach that’s popular with visitors.

Police say a friend went into the water to help Jacobs but couldn’t save him.

It crews about an hour to remove Jacobs from the water.

