MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a few wanted suspects.

These three people will be featured on Monday’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV.

Below is a list of the suspects they are searching for:

  • 32-year-old Nedrick Hawkins is wanted for burglary.
  • 32-year-old Larry Lee Ward is wanted for aggravated domestic violence
  • 38-year-old Christopher Ben Cummings is wanted for aggravated domestic violence

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

