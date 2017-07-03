MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a few wanted suspects.
These three people will be featured on Monday’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV.
Below is a list of the suspects they are searching for:
- 32-year-old Nedrick Hawkins is wanted for burglary.
- 32-year-old Larry Lee Ward is wanted for aggravated domestic violence
- 38-year-old Christopher Ben Cummings is wanted for aggravated domestic violence
Anyone who has information on their whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
