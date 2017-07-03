The Inauguration Ceremony of Chokwe Antar Lumumba

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson’s new leader, Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been sworn into office.

Lumumba took the Oath of Office Monday morning at the Jackson Convention Complex. All of the Jackson council members were also sworn in at the ceremony.

After Lumumba took his oath, citizens in the crowd stood up and took an oath to push the city forward.

WJTV 12 is streaming the event online.

Lumumba beat Incumbent Mayor Tony Yarber in the May Democratic Primary Race and several others in the June General Election.

This event will be followed by a light reception in the same location.