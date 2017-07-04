8-year-old chef donates money to neighbor with cancer

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — A young boy donates the money he’s made from selling baked goods to help his neighbor who is a cancer survivor.

At only 8 years old, Chef Andrew Clark is no stranger to the kitchen. He can whip at lot of treats that most adults can’t

“Caramel cake, strawberry cake, chocolate chip cookies, brownies, sprinkle sugar cookies, lemon pound cake,” he said.

H’s been putting on his chef’s hat since heView post was 4 years old.

Two weeks ago, Andrew decided he wanted to help his neighbor who still needs treatment after surviving ovarian cancer.

“I heard my mom and dad talking about our across the street neighbor,” he said. “She has cancer, and they’re trying to send her to a facility. ”

“They’d like to send her to this facility in Florida in hopes that this will help heal her from that chronic pain,” said Andrew’s mom, Kristi Clark. “It’s $5,000 a week, so they’re hoping to send her for two weeks.”

The young chef decided to give all his money he earned that week to his neighbor

“$322,” Andrew said.

“It kind of put a lump in my throat to know that he has such a huge heart and would be willing to give,” Kristi said.

The family is in the process of setting up a time to meet with their neighbor to deliver the cash.

Andrew says this experience has also taught him it’s important also to take care of your body.

“God made people out of his own image I think it’s just important to keep what you have,” he said.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Andrew’s younger brother Charlie also collected canned goods in exchange for cookies to give back to a local ministry.

Andrew says he hopes to open a bakery one day. But for now, the family will be at the Downtown Madison Farmers Market every Tuesday.