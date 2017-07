JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Firefighters responded to a fire on Rose Street Tuesday morning.

Cleotha Sanders with the Jackson Fire Department tells us the fire started around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and searched the structure. They didn’t find anyone inside.

The fire was out by 2:00 a.m. Firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Sanders says no one was hurt.