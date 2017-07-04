Jackson city pools closed on Mondays and Tuesdays due to budget cuts

Related Coverage Jackson City Pools Open for 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson is making more changes to accommodate the struggling budget.

Leaders tell us city pools are now closed on Mondays and Tuesday. Some leaders say they are concerned because of children possibly hopping the fence and swimming anyway.

The closures are being done to try and save money in the city parks department.

“We are concerned about that. Because we understand the budget impact, but I think that life and safety issues are more important,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Some residents wished the pools were open for the holiday.

“They should be open on the Fourth,” said Dexter Wesley,” who lives in Jackson. “They should be open on the Fourth of July. That’s when people swim, picnic and barbecue.”