New search set for leader to improve Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi education leaders are restarting a search for a leader to take charge of faltering local schools and districts.

Ocean Springs Superintendent Bonita Coleman, who leads a panel helping to plan the state achievement school district, says the group decided that none of the 75 applicants had the qualifications needed.

In the meantime, state Board of Education members must decide how much control they want over hiring the district’s superintendent. Some board members say they want state Superintendent Carey Wright to choose the candidate and then to approve her choice. Others want a direct part in interviewing and choosing.

Board President Rosemary Aultman of Clinton says she’s setting up a committee to determine the board’s role.

The district is supposed to start taking over poorly rated schools in fall 2018.