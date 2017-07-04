Puppies found in garbage bag in Oktibbeha County rescued

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Oktibbeha County deputies found two puppies in a garbage bag on the side of the road Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department posted a photo of the puppies on its Facebook page.

The post said the are looking for the person who discarded the dogs.

Officials said the puppies were found on the side of Horseshoe Circle around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said it was 92 degrees outside at that time.

Oktibbeha County Humane Society commented on the post say the puppies have been placed in a foster home.

Anyone who has information that could help deputies in this