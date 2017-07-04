Reservoir Firefighters train on Independence Day.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Instead of relaxing on July 4th, firefighters at the reservoir train to be ready for anything.

Firefighters put on all their heavy gear and participated in a high-intensity training circuit.

Heroes hit tires with a sledgehammer, rapidly swung fire hoses, climbed the stair master, and carried a dummy up and down the driveway.

Carey McCluskey says it’s all about conditioning their body for intense heat.

“It’s very important for us to stay in our gear because you never know how long fire scene,” said McCluskey.

McCluskey says they usually train everyday no matter the holiday to stay prepared. Firefighters also hold the American flag by their side.

“It shows the pride that we have in this country and this community,” said McClusky.