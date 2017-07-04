Watermelon Classic 5K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Runners laced up their shoes and came from all over to take part in the annual Watermelon Classic.

It was held Tuesday morning at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

The race included a 5K Run and Walk, and a one-mile wellness fun run.

We spoke to a few participants and even the winner of the race who says he has won the last three years.

” It’s always a good race around here instead of just sleeping in. I wanted to get active,” said runner John Peters.

” I won this race three years, and I’m happy about keeping my title,” said Joseph Chebet.