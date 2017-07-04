Woman stabbed in the back in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is in the hospital after deputies said she was stabbed in the back Monday night.

The 44-year-old victim was at an apartment on Wesley Chapel Road around 11:50 p.m. when she was stabbed.

According to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department, her lung was punctured. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and then airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

The sheriff’s department tells WJTV that no one is in custody, but they do have a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.