COPIAH COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – Copiah County authorities have charged a man in connection with a stabbing.

Authorities said 44-year-old Michael Jenkins turned himself in Wednesday morning.

A 44-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the back. Her lung was punctured.

The crime happened at an apartment on Wesley Chapel Road around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Jenkins is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.