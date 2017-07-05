About 30 Mississippi soldiers headed to Afghanistan

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — About 30 Mississippi soldiers are headed to Afghanistan to help with Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Wednesday morning, Members of the 230th Finance Detachment, based in Jackson held a sendoff ceremony at the Brandon Civic Center.

Operation Freedom’s Sentinel focuses on Afghan security forces training, advising, and assistance and counterterrorism efforts.

After the ceremony, the unit will travel to Fort Hood, Texas to complete its post-mobilization training required for deployment. The group will be responsible for conducting military pay operations for units and personnel within the detachment’s area of operations.

Soldiers have spent roughly 7 weeks training for this deployment. Family and friends fill Brandon Civic Center for send off ceremony @WJTV pic.twitter.com/r6UYauVEvW — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) July 5, 2017

Ceremony has started for soldiers heading to Afghanistan. "Thank you for your service" @WJTV pic.twitter.com/FoWTrE1Hgz — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) July 5, 2017

30 soldiers will be heading to Afghanistan from Brandon, MS. Group comes together before send off ceremony @WJTV pic.twitter.com/CuGzWHsmVa — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) July 5, 2017