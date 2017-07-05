Authorities searching for inmate who ran out of Warren County Jail

Published:

WARREN CO., Miss. (WJTV) -Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Jamal Smith, after they say he bolted through the door at the Warren County Jail earlier today.

Smith had been arrested for uttering forgery, but he was in the process of signing his bond paperwork when he escaped.

Sheriff Warren Pace says Smith was back in his civilian clothes, and he had signed the bond, but the jail staff had not yet approved it.

Smith’s probation officer called and asked Smith to call him before leaving the jail.

That’s when the inmate ran out of the door… prompting authorities to start searching for him.

Sheriff pace tells us the District Attorney will decide whether to press escape charges.

